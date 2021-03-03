Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Up 21.5%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shot up 21.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.18. 1,717,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 615,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several brokerages have commented on CARS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

