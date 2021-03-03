Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,792 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $62,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 17.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 253,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 91.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 356,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,842 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

