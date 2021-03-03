Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €19.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CA. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.77 ($19.73).

EPA:CA opened at €14.24 ($16.75) on Monday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.09.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

