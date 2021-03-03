Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CUK opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 9,242.1% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 59,427 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 543,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 147.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.