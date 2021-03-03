Carl C. Icahn Sells 1,237,844 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $13,987,637.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
