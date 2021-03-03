Carl C. Icahn Sells 1,237,844 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $13,987,637.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

