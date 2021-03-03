Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$245.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$249.64.

TSE:CJT opened at C$173.09 on Tuesday. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$206.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$206.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

