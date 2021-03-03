Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the January 28th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capstone Companies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Capstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.29.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

