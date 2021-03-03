Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,189,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 239,539 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 52,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

