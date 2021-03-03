Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.01 and a 200-day moving average of $269.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

