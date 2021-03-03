Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $87.82.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

