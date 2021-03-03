Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

