Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

