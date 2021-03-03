Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 294 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $81.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.