Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,142 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.