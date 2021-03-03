Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 827,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,414,680. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

