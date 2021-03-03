Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $328,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 469.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. 10,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

