Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 271 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $40.46.

