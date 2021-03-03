Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 126,183 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 281,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,848 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,117. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

