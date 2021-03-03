Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $34.73. Approximately 3,649,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,683,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

