Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to $36.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBWBF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

