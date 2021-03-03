Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDPYF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

CDPYF opened at $40.35 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

