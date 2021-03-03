Canaccord Genuity Raises IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $240.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

IPGP opened at $220.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.32.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

