Canaccord Genuity Lowers Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) to Hold

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Pollard Banknote in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBKOF opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

