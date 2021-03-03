Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.16. 8,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

