Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 863 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

