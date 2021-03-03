Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPY. Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.