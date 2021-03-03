Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $321,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

