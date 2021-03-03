Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $466.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.90. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

