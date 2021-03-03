Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 679 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $180,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,222,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,809 shares of company stock worth $1,232,615. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.