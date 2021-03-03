Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,379 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,613,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after buying an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.