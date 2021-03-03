California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 347.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.