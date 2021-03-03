California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CureVac were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $17,241,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. As a group, research analysts predict that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

