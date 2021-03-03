California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,551 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

