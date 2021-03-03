California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Inseego worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

