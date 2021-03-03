California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYSE:BSM opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

