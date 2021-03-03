California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,549 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 96,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,540 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

