Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

CGO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. 20,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $16.27.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.