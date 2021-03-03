Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
CGO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. 20,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $16.27.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
