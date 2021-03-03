Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,702. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
