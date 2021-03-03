Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,702. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.