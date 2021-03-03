Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 1,979,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,354. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 85,146 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

