CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 945.38.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.