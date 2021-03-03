Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

CADE opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

