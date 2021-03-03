Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,895.17.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO stock opened at $1,820.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,022.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,961.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cable One by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.