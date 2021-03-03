Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) were up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 110,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 109,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,000 shares of company stock worth $9,426,500. Company insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth $377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth $311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

