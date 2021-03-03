C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE AI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,644. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

