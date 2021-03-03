Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.