Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Truist

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

BLDR opened at $43.71 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

