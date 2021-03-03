Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

NYSE:BBW opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $119.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.