Brown-Forman Co. (BF/B) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 1st

Brown-Forman Co. (NASDAQ:BF/B) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Thursday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.
NASDAQ BF/B traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. 924,941 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.25.
Brown-Forman Company Profile
