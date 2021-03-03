Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 607,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

