Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the January 28th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPYU opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

